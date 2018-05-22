Ambedkar University Begins Application Process For Undergraduate Admission 2018 Ambedkar University, Delhi (AUD) has begun the application process for admission to undergraduate courses for the 2018 academic session.

Ambedkar University, Delhi (AUD) has begun the application process for admission to undergraduate courses for the 2018 academic session. The university offers seven undergraduate courses at its Kashmere gate campus and three vocational courses at the Karampura Campus. The University offers seven undergraduate courses at the Kashmere gate campus and three undergraduate vocational courses at the Karampura courses. The application process for undergraduate courses to be offered at Karampura campus will begin in the first week of June.



Open online registration of application to all the Bachelor of Vocational programmes and all UG programmes has begun and will end on June 23, 2018. On campus registration of applications will begin on May 28, 2018.



For admission to bachelor of Vocational courses, students will also have to undergo an interview. The list of candidates eligible for interview will be displayed on June 29, 2018. The interviews will be conducted from July 3 to July 5, 2018.



The first admission list for vocational and UG programmes will be released on July 9, 2018. The University will release five cut off lists for vocational programmes and six cut off lists for UG programmes. The sixth cut off list will be announced on July 25, 2018. If the seats remain vacant even after the sixth list, then the University may release subsequent cut off lists.



