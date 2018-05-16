Ambedkar University, Delhi Begins Application Process For Postgraduate Admission 2018

The selection for admission to MA programmes will be done through performance in an entrance test followed by an interview.
The admission test and interview will be conducted in July. The entrance tests would be concluded by July 9 after which the interview schedule will begin. The interview for M.Des. programme, however, is scheduled for July 2 and July 3.
The first admission list for MA courses will be released in evening on July 16, 2018.
The following Postgraduate courses are offered at Ambedkar University, Delhi:
- M.Des.
- MA Economics
- MA English
- MA Psychology
- MA Gender Studies
- MA Global Studies
- MA History
- MA Sociology
- MA Film Studies
- MA Environment and Development
- MA Development Studies
- MA Literary Art
- MA Education
- MA Education (ECCE)
- MA Performance Studies
- MA Law, Politics and Society
- MA Visual Art
The academic year will begin on August 1, 2018.
The University will soon announce the admission schedule for undergraduate courses as well. Admission to undergraduate courses is merit-based. In 2017, leaving Delhi University behind, Ambedkar University had set 100% cut off for admission to several undergraduate courses.
About Ambedkar University
CommentsAmbedkar University, Delhi or AUD is a public University which has two campuses in Delhi, one at Kashmere Gate and another in Karampura. The University offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programmes. It established by the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi through an Act of Legislature in 2007 and was notified in July 2008.
