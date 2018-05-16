Ambedkar University, Delhi Begins Application Process For Postgraduate Admission 2018 Ambedkar University, Delhi has begun the application process for admission to its post graduate courses.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ambedkar University Begins Application Process For PG Admission 2018 New Delhi: Ambedkar University, Delhi has begun the application process for admission to its post graduate courses. The application process began online on May 12, and the on-campus registration will begin from May 21. Those who register online would not need to register on campus. Application porcess will end on June 23. The University offers a total of 17 post graduate courses apart from MBA programme. The admission process for MBA programmes is conducted separately and begins around November every year.



The selection for admission to MA programmes will be done through performance in an entrance test followed by an interview.



The admission test and interview will be conducted in July. The entrance tests would be concluded by July 9 after which the interview schedule will begin. The interview for M.Des. programme, however, is scheduled for July 2 and July 3.



The first admission list for MA courses will be released in evening on July 16, 2018.



The following Postgraduate courses are offered at Ambedkar University, Delhi: M.Des.

MA Economics

MA English

MA Psychology

MA Gender Studies

MA Global Studies

MA History

MA Sociology

MA Film Studies

MA Environment and Development

MA Development Studies

MA Literary Art

MA Education

MA Education (ECCE)

MA Performance Studies

MA Law, Politics and Society

MA Visual Art

The academic year will begin on August 1, 2018.



The University will soon announce the admission schedule for undergraduate courses as well. Admission to undergraduate courses is merit-based. In 2017, leaving Delhi University behind, Ambedkar University had set 100% cut off for admission to several undergraduate courses.



About Ambedkar University



Ambedkar University, Delhi or AUD is a public University which has two campuses in Delhi, one at Kashmere Gate and another in Karampura. The University offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programmes. It established by the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi through an Act of Legislature in 2007 and was notified in July 2008.



