At 85, Former Soldier From Haryana Earns MA, Eyes PhD Or Law Degree

Chandigarh, Sep 20: At 85, former soldier Lal Chand Godara has completed his Master's degree from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), and is now setting his sights on pursuing a PhD or a law degree.

A resident of Sirsa in Haryana, Godara returned to his books at the age of 76 after his grandchildren's questions rekindled his desire to pursue the education he had left unfinished.

Five years later, at 81, he completed his graduation. He has now completed his MA, according to his son Dr Sahib Ram Godara.

"My father completed his Masters in Arts programme from IGNOU. Prior to this, he also completed his graduation in 2023," Sahib Ram said on Sunday.

Godara said his education had remained an unfinished chapter in his life as circumstances took him elsewhere.

He joined the Army before turning 20 and, after serving in the force, worked as a Yard Master in the Haryana Transport Department. After retiring from the job in 2002, he also took up sports and competed in masters athletics, winning medals at Haryana Masters Athletics competitions and other events.

Godara's interest in books was rekindled after his younger son's two children began asking him questions, his elder son said.

"My father had a keen desire for books since his youth. He also used to maintain a diary as writing always gave him a lot of satisfaction," Sahib Ram said.

"But circumstances in life took him elsewhere and he could not pursue his academic pursuit the way he wanted. My younger brother's two children used to pose him questions which fuelled and reignited his desire to read books even if that meant starting at the age of 76," he added.

Godara said his journey showed that the desire to learn should not stop at any age and that education broadens one's outlook.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)