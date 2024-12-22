Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024 To Be Released Tomorrow, Exam On January 5

Assam SI Admit Card 2024: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of Assam is scheduled to release the Assam Police SI admit card 2024 tomorrow. Candidates will be able to download their admit card by visiting the official SLPRB website at slprbassam.in.

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website of SLPRB, slprbassam.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for the Assam Police Admit Card 2024 for PST and PET.

Step 3. Enter your login details.

Step 4. Your admit card will appear on a new page.

Step 5. Download your hall ticket.

Step 6. Take a printout for future reference.

The official notification reads: "Candidates will have to log in by entering their Application Number, Name, and Date of Birth. Candidates will have to produce a hard copy of the Admit Card and a Photo Identity Card issued by the Government such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, or Voter-ID Card to appear in the Written Examination and must follow all the instructions mentioned in the Admit Card. Candidates will have to appear for their Written Test at the Center mentioned in their Admit Cards, and requests for changing the Examination Center will not be considered."

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2024: Number Of Posts

Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police: 144 posts

Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions: 51 posts

Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO: 7 posts

Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam: 1 post