Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Admit Card To Out On September 23

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, is scheduled to release the Assam Police State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Constable Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit card on September 23, 2024.

The official notification reads: "The Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted for the posts mentioned above, where the PET consists of 3200 meters and 1600 meters race for Male and Female candidates, respectively. Candidates who have applied against more than one advertisement having the same standards for the race will attend the PST & PET only once for all the posts they have applied for. The PST & PET will start w.e.f. October 03, 2024. Candidates will have to appear for their PST & PET at the venue mentioned in their admit cards."

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1. Go to the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in

Step 2. On the home page, click on the Assam Police Admit Card 2024 for PST and PET link

Step 3. Enter your login details

Step 4. The admit card will open on a new page

Step 5. Save your hall ticket and take a printout for future reference

Eligibility Criteria