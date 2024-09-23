Advertisement

Assam Police Recruitment Admit Card 2024 Released, Check Direct Link Here

Assam Police Recruitment 2024: The candidate must be an Indian citizen and a permanent resident of Assam, and must provide proof of residence

Assam Police Recruitment Admit Card 2024 Released, Check Direct Link Here
Assam Police Admit Card 2024: Candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website
Assam Police Admit Card 2024: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has released the admit card for the Assam Police Constable Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) today. Candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, slprbassam.in, by entering their login credentials.

Assam Police Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card

  • Step 1. Visit the official website of SLPRB, slprbassam.in
  • Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for the Assam Police Admit Card 2024 for PST and PET
  • Step 3. Enter your login details
  • Step 4. Your admit card will appear on a new page
  • Step 5. Download your hall ticket
  • Step 6. Take a printout for future reference

Assam Police Recruitment Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

The official notification reads: "The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted for the posts mentioned above. The PET consists of a 3200-meter race for male candidates and a 1600-meter race for female candidates. Candidates who have applied for multiple posts with the same race standards will need to attend the PST and PET only once for all the posts they have applied for. The PST and PET will commence from October 3, 2024. Candidates must appear for their PST and PET at the venue specified on their admit cards."

Assam Police Recruitment 2024: Salary

Rs 14,000-60,500 with Grade Pay Rs 5,600.

Assam Police Recruitment 2024: Basic Eligibility Criteria

  • The candidate must be an Indian citizen and a permanent resident of Assam, and must provide proof of residence
  • The candidate must be fluent in Assamese or any other state language
  • The candidate must be between 18 and 25 years of age as of January 1, 2023 (i.e., born on or before January 1, 2005, and on or after January 1, 1998)

Assam Police Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification

Constable for Unarmed Branch (UB): The candidate must have passed Class XII from a government-recognized Board or Council.

Constable for Armed Branch (AB): The candidate must have passed Class X from a government-recognized Board or Council.

