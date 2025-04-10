Assam HSLC Class 10 Results Likely This Month

After the clarification on the declaration of HSLC Class 10 results from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, students are now awaiting for the tentative schedule for the release of results. As per previous trends, Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) may announce the results of the HSLC or Class 10 exam by this month.

Last year, the SEBA Assam Board Class 10 result was declared on April 20, 2024. The exams were held between February 16 to March 4.

This year the Assam Board Class 10 exams were conducted between February 15 and March 3, 2025. The results should be out by this month.

Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA). They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results.

The results can also be checked on the NDTV website by entering the roll number and other details. SEBA also has an official mobile app that allows students to check the results on their Android device.

Steps to check Assam HSLC Result 2025

Step 1. Visit the official websites: site.sebaonline.org

On the homepage, select the HSLC Result 2025 link.

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter the roll number, registration number, and session

Assam HSLC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the mark sheet

Take a hard copy for future reference

In 2024, the board had registered a pass percentage of 75.7 per cent in Class 10. Anurag Doloi from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School in Jorhat had secured the first position with 98.93 per cent marks.