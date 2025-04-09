Assam SEBA HSLC 2025: Chief Minister Confirms Class 10 Results Not Releasing Tomorrow

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has clarified that the HSLC (Class 10) Result 2025 will not be released on April 10, putting an end to speculation triggered by misleading information circulating online.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister stated: "I would like to inform all parents and students that the HSLC examination results will not be released tomorrow. Once the results are ready, the board will announce them promptly. Please remain patient."

This statement from the Chief Minister confirms that the results are not being declared on April 10, contrary to what was claimed in a viral post.

Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2025 To Be Out At 10 AM? Here's The Truth

Prior to the Chief Minister's clarification, a fake tweet had gone viral on social media, falsely claiming that the Assam HSLC results would be declared at 10 AM on April 10, 2025.

The fake post looked like an official government announcement and told students to check the SEBA website, causing confusion among students and parents.

However, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has not released any official notification regarding the result time. The image in the post appears to be digitally altered and is not authentic.

Students who appeared for the HSLC 2025 exam are advised to stay calm and wait for official updates. Once the results are declared, they will be available on the official SEBA website - site.sebaonline.org. Students will need their roll number, registration number, and exam session to view their marks.

Steps To check Assam HSLC Result 2025

Step 1. Visit site.sebaonline.org

Step 2. Click on the 'HSLC Result 2025' link

Step 3. Enter your roll number, registration number, and session

Step 4. View your result and download the mark sheet

Step 5. Take a printout for future use

Apart from the website, the results will also be available on trusted platforms like NDTV's website and the official SEBA mobile app for Android users.