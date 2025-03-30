Assam Board Class 12 Exam 2025: Where To Check Results Once Declared

Assam HS Result 2025: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will soom declare the HS or class 12 board examination results. Those who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website resultsassam.nic.in, once it is released. Students need to enter their roll number, registration number, and session in the login window to access their results.

The exams were started on February 13 and concluded on March 17.

Assam HS Result 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1. Visit the official websites: ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, or sebaonline.org

Step 2. Select the AHSEC Result 2025 link on the homepage.

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter the roll number, registration number, and session.

Step 5. Assam HS Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Check and download the mark sheet.

Step 7. Take a hard copy for future reference.

Last year, a total of 88.64% of students cleared the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) exam, with 2,42,794 students passing out of 2,73,908 who appeared. Breaking it down by stream, the pass percentage for Arts stood at 89.18%, Science at 89.88%, and Commerce at 87.80%. Last year's results saw a significant number of students scoring first divisions, with 40,499 in Arts, 23,552 in Science, and 5,915 in Commerce.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the AHSEC official website regularly for timely updates on result declarations and other pertinent information.