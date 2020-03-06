National Testing Agency Announces ARPIT 2020 Result

National Testing Agency has announced ARPIT 2020 result on the official website

NTA has released the result for ARPIT exams held this year. The result is available on the official website. Candidates would need their application number, and date of birth to check their result.

ARPIT exam was held on February 16, 2020. As per an earlier schedule, the result for ARPIT 2020 was to be announced on February 26 but was delayed.

ARPIT 2020 Result: Check Here

ARPIT exam was held entirely in computer-based mode and was of 3 hours' duration. The question paper was objective in nature. There were 100 questions, each carrying one mark. There was no negative marking for wrong answers.

ARPIT or Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching was launched online by MHRD to train 15 lakh higher education faculties using the MOOCs platform SWAYAM. The first ARPIT exam was held on March 30, 2019 in 66 disciplines.

For implementation of ARPIT, 75 discipline-specific institutions were identified and notified as National Resource Centres (NRCs) in the first phase. The NRCs were tasked to prepare online training material with focus on latest developments in the discipline, new & emerging trends, pedagogical improvements and methodologies for transacting revised curriculum.

After its launch, UGC accorded Equivalence of ARPIT Online courses to one Refresher course for Career Advancement Scheme.

