Around 35,819 Candidates Take Foreign Medical Graduate Exam: Health Ministry

More than 35,000 candidates on Saturday took the exam for foreign medical graduates to become eligible to practice medicine in the country, the Union health ministry said.

There was "no untoward incident" in the conduct of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), it said.

The FMGE was held for 35,819 candidates at 71 centres spread across 50 cities in 21 states, the ministry said in a statement.

The NBEMS, an autonomous body of the ministry, will declare the result of today's FMGE in due course, it said and added that more than 250 appraisers were deputed to supervise the conduct of exam.

This was further augmented with a flying squad comprising 45 faculty members, the ministry said.

It said as directed by the Union health minister, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and other institutions had also deputed a senior officer at all the examination centres.

