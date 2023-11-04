CBSE Releases Exam Schedule For Teacher Eligibility Test

Central Teacher Eligibility Test.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam and application schedule for the 18th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The exam will be conducted on January 21, 2024. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the CTET to register for the exam. The last date to fill the applications is November 23, 2023. The fees can be paid by November 23, 2023 till 11:59 pm.

The test will be conducted in 20 languages in 135 cities all over the country.

In an official release, the board notified, "The detailed information bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website shortly. Aspiring candidates are requested to download in information bulletin from above mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying."

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is the minimum qualification that is required for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for class 1 to 8. The exam is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi.

The official website of the CTET notes, "It had been inter alia provided that one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools referred to in Clause (n) of section 2 of the RTE Act is that he/she should pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) which will be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).