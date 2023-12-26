Appearing For CBSE Board 2024? Practice Applied Mathematics Question Paper From Previous Year

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the board exams 2024 for classes 10 and 12 from February 15. The class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024 while class 10 boards will be held from February 15 to March 13.

The board had recently introduced Applied Mathematics for the students of Commerce and Humanities stream as it felt that the regular mathematics course was more relevant for the students of Science streams.

In an official notification, CBSE said, "Mathematics is widely used in higher studies as an allied subject in the field of Economics, Commerce, Social Sciences and many others. It has been observed that the syllabus of Mathematics in senior secondary grades meant for Science subjects may not be appropriate for the students who wish to pursue Commerce or Social Science-based subjects in university education. By keeping this in mind, one more elective course in the Mathematics syllabus is developed for Senior Secondary classes with an aim to provide students relevant experience in Mathematics that can be used in fields other than Physical Sciences."

The course covers topics that enable students to use mathematical knowledge in the field of business, economic and social sciences.

The following units are covered in the Applied Math subjects-

Numbers, Quantification and Numerical Applications

Algebra

Mathematical Reasoning

Calculus

Probability

Descriptive Statistics

Basics of Financial Mathematics

Coordinate Geometry

Candidates appearing in the Applied Math Board exam in 2024 can click on the following link to check the question paper of last year's board exam.