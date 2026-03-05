AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026: When, Where, How To Download Class 10 Admit Card

AP SSC 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026 Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is expected to release the admit cards for the Class 10 Public Examinations 2026 later this week. The board has informed schools, students and parents that the hall tickets for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations scheduled to begin on March 16 will be made available only through official platforms.

The hall tickets can be accessed through the official website, Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, bse.ap.gov.in. In addition to the website, the board has enabled alternative access through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp governance service (9552300009) and the LEAP mobile application of the School Education Department, according to media reports.

Earlier, the hall ticket link was briefly activated on March 2 but later became inactive. The download facility is expected to be restored again this week for students appearing in the examinations.

School authorities will also receive separate login credentials to download the hall tickets and distribute them to students. Candidates are advised to obtain their admit cards well before the beginning of the examinations.

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026: Steps To Download

Visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the "AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026" link on the homepage

Enter the required login details and complete the captcha verification

Submit the information

The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download and print a copy for future use

Students must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with their school identity card to the examination centre. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without a valid admit card.

AP SSC Exam Dates And Timings

The AP SSC Public Examinations 2026 will be conducted from March 16 to April 1. All papers will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.

The hall ticket will include key information such as the student's name, date of birth, school name, examination centre, subject-wise schedule and important instructions.

Candidates are advised to verify the details carefully and immediately inform their school authorities if any discrepancy is found.