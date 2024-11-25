Advertisement

AP LAWCET 2024 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result For Phase 2 To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Details

Candidates who secure a seat in a college must bring their original certificates for verification.

Read Time: 2 mins
AP LAWCET 2024 Phase 2 Counselling: Steps To Download
Candidates can check allotment list by visiting official website.

AP LAWCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release the seat allotment results for Phase 2 of the AP Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) 2024 counselling tomorrow. Candidates can check the allotment list by visiting APSCHE's official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in, once it is released. Candidates can report to colleges from November 27 to November 30, 2024.  

AP LAWCET 2024 Phase 2 Counselling: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in  
Step 2. On the homepage, select the "AP LAWCET Phase 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Results 2024" tab 
Step 3. Enter the required credentials and log in  
Step 4. The AP LAWCET seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen  
Step 5. Download the seat allotment results and take a printout for future reference 

The official notification states: "The candidate must report to the new college by downloading the allotment letter on or before the date mentioned in the allotment letter. Failure to self-report and report to the college within the given timeline will result in the candidate forfeiting the claim on both the new and old colleges."  

Candidates who secure a seat in a college must bring their original certificates for verification. The college principal will verify the candidate's eligibility for admission. If applicable, the candidate must pay the tuition fee directly at the college.  

AP LAWCET Exam 

The entrance test assesses candidates' General Knowledge, Mental Ability, Current Affairs, and Aptitude for studying Law. It consists of three sections with a total of 120 questions, each worth one mark. The duration of the test is 90 minutes, with a maximum score of 120 marks.  

