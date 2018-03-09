AP LAWCET/PGLCET 2018: Online Application Process Begins; Exam On April 19 The online application process for AP LAWCET 2018 and AP PGLCET 2018 has begun on the official website.

The online application process for AP LAWCET 2018 and AP PGLCET 2018 has begun on the official website. AP LAWCET is the entrance test conducted for admission to first year of 5-year LL.B / 3-year LL.B and AP PGLCET is the entrance test conducted for first year of Postgraduate Law courses LL.M / M.L. The exam is being conducted by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu, Andhra Pradesh. The exam will be conducted at 16 different centres across Andhra Pradesh.





Important Dates



Commencement of online application process: March 9, 2018

Last date for submission of application form without late fee: April 5, 2018

Last date for submission of application form with the late fee of Rs. 500: April 10, 2018

Correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate: April 8 and 9, 2018

Download of hall tickets from the website: April 12, 2018

Date of AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET exam: April 19, 2018

Declaration of Preliminary Key: April 22, 2018

Declaration of result: April 25, 2018



Eligibility Criteria



Candidates applying for 3-year LLB programme should have a graduate or a post graduate degree. Minimum percentage requirement for OC candidates is 45%, for BC candidates is 42%, and for SC/ST candidates is 40%.





Candidates applying for 5-year LLB programme should have passed intermediate. Minimum percentage requirement for OC candidates is 45%, for BC candidates is 42%, and for SC/ST candidates is 40%.





Candidates applying for LLM programme should have passed BL/LLB degree. Minimum percentage requirement for OC candidates is 50%, for BC candidates is 50%, and for SC/ST candidates is 45%.





Application Process



The application process could be completed online on the official website (http://sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET/LAWCET/LAWCET_HomePage.aspx). Candidates would need to pay the application fee first. After successful submission of application fee, candidates can fill the online application form and complete the process. The registration fee for AP LAWCET is Rs. 750 and for APPGLCET is Rs. 850.





