AP LAWCET/PGLCET 2018: Online Application Process Begins; Exam On April 19

Important Dates
Commencement of online application process: March 9, 2018
Last date for submission of application form without late fee: April 5, 2018
Last date for submission of application form with the late fee of Rs. 500: April 10, 2018
Correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate: April 8 and 9, 2018
Download of hall tickets from the website: April 12, 2018
Date of AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET exam: April 19, 2018
Declaration of Preliminary Key: April 22, 2018
Declaration of result: April 25, 2018
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for 3-year LLB programme should have a graduate or a post graduate degree. Minimum percentage requirement for OC candidates is 45%, for BC candidates is 42%, and for SC/ST candidates is 40%.
Candidates applying for 5-year LLB programme should have passed intermediate. Minimum percentage requirement for OC candidates is 45%, for BC candidates is 42%, and for SC/ST candidates is 40%.
Candidates applying for LLM programme should have passed BL/LLB degree. Minimum percentage requirement for OC candidates is 50%, for BC candidates is 50%, and for SC/ST candidates is 45%.
Application Process
The application process could be completed online on the official website (http://sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET/LAWCET/LAWCET_HomePage.aspx). Candidates would need to pay the application fee first. After successful submission of application fee, candidates can fill the online application form and complete the process. The registration fee for AP LAWCET is Rs. 750 and for APPGLCET is Rs. 850.
