TSEAMCET 2018: Online Application Process Begins; Exam Scheduled In May

Through TS EAMCET, admission will be granted to B.Sc., B.V.Sc., B.Pharm., B.Tech., B.F.Sc., and Pharm. D.
Important Dates
Last date for submission of application fee without late fee: April 4, 2018
Correction of online application data already submitted by the students: April 6 to April 9, 2018
Last date to submit online application with late fee of Rs. 500: April 11, 2018
Last date to submit online application with late fee of Rs. 1000: April 18, 2018
Last date to submit online application with late fee of Rs. 5000: April 24, 2018
Last date to submit online application with late fee of Rs. 10000: April 28, 2018
Downloading of hall tickets: April 20, 2018 to May 1, 2018
Exam date for Agriculture and Medical group: May 2 and May 3, 2018
Exam date for Engineering group: May 4, 5 and 7, 2018
Application Process
The application form can be filled online on the official website (http://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEAMCET/EAMCET_HomePage.aspx). Candidates would need to submit application fee first and only then they will be able to proceed with the rest of the steps in the application process.
Comments
Application fee to apply for any one group is Rs. 400 for SC/ST candidates and Rs. 800 for all other candidates. In case, a candidate wants to apply for both the groups, they will have to pay Rs. 800 for SC/ST categories and Rs. 1600 for all other categories.
