TS EAMCET 2019: Seat Allotment List Released; Self-Reporting, Admission Process Begins

TS EAMCET Counselling 2019: Seat allotment result released, admission process begins

TS EAMCET 2019: TS EAMCET 2019 allotment list has been released. Candidates can download their TS EAMCET allotment letters from the official website by logging into their candidate's profile. Students who have been allotted a seat can download their allotment letter and complete the process of self-reporting. Candidates would need their ROC Form Number, TS EAMCET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth to download the allotment letter.

After downloading the TS EAMCET allotment letter, student has to pay the Tuition Fee mentioned in the Provisional allotment order through online mode using a Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking within the prescribed time and self-report through online system in candidate's login. An admission number will be generated to confirm the provisionally allotted seat.

The candidates with zero Tuition Fee mentioned on TS EAMCET provisional allotment order must complete the process of self-reporting within the prescribed time through online system in candidates login and take admission number to confirm the provisionally allotted seat.

Candidates / Parents are advised to make tuition fee payment from their own Bank Accounts. In case of refunds, if any, the amount will be remitted back through online in to the same Bank Account from which the payment was made.

If the candidate does not pay the prescribed Tuition Fee within the schedule mentioned, the provisional allotted seat automatically stands cancelled and they will not have any claim on the provisionally allotted seat.

At the time of self-reporting, candidate will have to give an undertaking through online that they will relinquish the admission through Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), if any.

After first phase, if the candidate cancels admission through Online after payment of Tuition Fee and exercise options in subsequent phases if any, Tuition Fee paid earlier shall be considered for subsequent allotment of seat and forfeiture of amount will be applicable as mentioned in the official TS EAMCET counselling advertisement.

