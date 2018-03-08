APEDCET 2018: Application Process Begins Online; Check Dates, Eligibility, Application Process The online registration for APEDCET 2018 has begun on the official website.

Share EMAIL PRINT APEDCET 2018: Application Process Begins Online; Check Eligibility New Delhi: The online registration for AP Ed.CET 2018 has begun on the official website. APEDCET is an Education Common Entrance Test conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupathi on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education for admission into B.Ed. Regular Course in the Colleges of Education in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2018-2019. The entrance exam is scheduled on April 19, 2018 and will be held at 16 different centres across Andhra Pradesh.





Important Dates



Commencement of online application: March 8, 2018

Last date for online application without late fee: April 5, 2018

Last date for online application fee with late fee of Rs. 500: April 10, 2018

Correction of online application data already submitted: April 8 to April 9, 2018

Download of hall tickets: April 12, 2018

Date and Time of APEDCET 2018: April 19, 2018, From 11:00 am to 1:00 pm



Eligibility Criteria



The candidate should have completed the age of 19 years as on July 1, 2018.



Candidates should have passed/appearing for final year examinations of B.A./B.Sc./B.Sc. (Home Science)/B.Com./ B.C.A./B.B.M. at the time of submitting the Application for APEd.CET-2018. Candidates will be required to produce marks memo and pass certificate at the time of admission.



Candidates should have secured a minimum of 50% marks either in the Bachelor's Degree i.e. B.A./B.Sc./B.Sc. (Home Science)/B.Com./B.C.A./B.B.M and or in the Postgraduate Degree in relevant subject or 5 years integrated course in the relevant subject of methodology or any other qualification equivalent thereto. Candidates belonging to all other reserved categories i.e. SC, ST, BC (A/B/C/D/E),and physically handicapped should have secured a minimum of 40% marks in the qualifying examination.



Note: The candidates who passed B.E / B.Tech with a minimum of 50% marks, with Mathematics, Physics are also eligible for admission into the Course.





Application Process



The link to apply online is now active on the official website (http://sche.ap.gov.in/EDCET/Edcet/EDCET_HomePage.aspx). In order to apply, candidates would need to submit application fee first and they will be able to fill application form after confirmation of payment status.





The application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs. 450 and for all other candidates is Rs. 650.





Click here for more



The online registration for AP Ed.CET 2018 has begun on the official website. APEDCET is an Education Common Entrance Test conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupathi on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education for admission into B.Ed. Regular Course in the Colleges of Education in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2018-2019. The entrance exam is scheduled on April 19, 2018 and will be held at 16 different centres across Andhra Pradesh.Commencement of online application: March 8, 2018Last date for online application without late fee: April 5, 2018Last date for online application fee with late fee of Rs. 500: April 10, 2018Correction of online application data already submitted: April 8 to April 9, 2018Download of hall tickets: April 12, 2018Date and Time of APEDCET 2018: April 19, 2018, From 11:00 am to 1:00 pmThe candidate should have completed the age of 19 years as on July 1, 2018.Candidates should have passed/appearing for final year examinations of B.A./B.Sc./B.Sc. (Home Science)/B.Com./ B.C.A./B.B.M. at the time of submitting the Application for APEd.CET-2018. Candidates will be required to produce marks memo and pass certificate at the time of admission.Candidates should have secured a minimum of 50% marks either in the Bachelor's Degree i.e. B.A./B.Sc./B.Sc. (Home Science)/B.Com./B.C.A./B.B.M and or in the Postgraduate Degree in relevant subject or 5 years integrated course in the relevant subject of methodology or any other qualification equivalent thereto. Candidates belonging to all other reserved categories i.e. SC, ST, BC (A/B/C/D/E),and physically handicapped should have secured a minimum of 40% marks in the qualifying examination.The candidates who passed B.E / B.Tech with a minimum of 50% marks, with Mathematics, Physics are also eligible for admission into the Course.The link to apply online is now active on the official website (http://sche.ap.gov.in/EDCET/Edcet/EDCET_HomePage.aspx). In order to apply, candidates would need to submit application fee first and they will be able to fill application form after confirmation of payment status.The application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs. 450 and for all other candidates is Rs. 650.Click here for more Education News