Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 Soon: Get Your Scores Through SMS

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), will announce the AP Intermediate results soon on the board's official website. Students who have appeared for the Inter 1st and 2nd year board exams, will be able to download their scorecards from resultsbie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

Once the marks memos are released, students can use their login credentials such as roll number and date of birth, to download their AP board Intermediate scorecards from the official websites. Candidates can also visit the NDTV Education Portal to download their Inter 1st and 2nd year marksheets to avoid heavy traffic on the board's official websites.

AP Inter 2026 Result On SMS

Besides the official websites, AP Inter 1st and 2nd year students can check their results over an SMS. Read the instructions given below to know more.

Class 11 students can type "AP1 <space> Registration Number" and send it to 56263.

Class 12 general course candidates can type "APGEN2 <space> Registration Number" and send it to 56263.

Candidates of Class 12 vocational courses can type "APVOC2 <space> Registration Number" and send it to 56263.

The AP Inter qualifying status of candidates will appear on the screen as an SMS alert.

Get Andhra Pradesh Board Result On Your WhatApp Number

Additionally, the Andhra Pradesh board results for classes 11 and 12 can be accessed by sending a "Hi" message to the Mana Mithra WhatsApp number at 9552300009. Students can select the relevant option to check results, enter login details, and access their marksheets on the WhatsApp application.

The board will release a detailed statistics containing the number of students who appeared for the exam, pass percentage, district-wise and gender-wise statistics, etc., along with the result announcement. Last year, the board's secretary announced the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results in a press conference on April 12, 2026.