AP ECET Registration Process Begins. Direct Link Here

AP ECET registration has begun on the official portal. The registration process for AP ECET or Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test will be concluded by April 2, 2020. The registration can be completed on the official portal at sche.ap.gov.in/ECET. The entrance examination will be held on April 30. The AP ECET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technolological University, Anantpur, on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education or AP SCHE.
AP ECET 2020: Direct link
Candidates who are willing to register for the AP ECET exam may click on the link here to register for the exam:
AP ECET 2020: How to apply
Complete these formalities on the direct link given above to apply for AP ECET 2020:
Step - 1: Fee Payment
Step - 2: Know Your Payment Status
Step - 3: Fill Application (only after Fee Payment)
Step - 4: Print Application Form (only after Submitting Application Form)
AP ECET 2020: Important dates
|Notification of AP ECET - 2020
|04-03-2020 (Wednesday)
|Commencement of Submission of Online application forms
|05-03--2020 (Thursday)
|Last date for submission of online applications without late fee (Rs.550/-)
|02-04-2020 (Thursday)
|Last date for submission of online applications with late fee of Rs. 1000/-(+ Rs.550/- Registration Fee).
|09-04-2020 (Thursday)
|Correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate
|13-04-2020 to 15-04-2020
|Downloading of Hall-tickets from the website http://www.sche.ap.gov.in/ecet
|23-04-2020(Thursday) onwards
|Date of AP ECET - 2020 Examination
|30-04-2020 (Thursday)
|Time of Examination
|10:00 AM to 01:00 PM
|Declaration of Preliminary Key
|01-05-2020 (Friday)
|Last Date for receiving of objections on Preliminary Key
|04-05-2020 (Monday)
|Declaration of Final Key
|11-05-2020 (Monday)
|Declaration of Results
|11-05-2020 (Monday)
|Rank Cards Downloading
|18-05-2020 (Monday)
