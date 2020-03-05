AP ECET Registration Process Begins. Direct Link Here

The registration process for AP ECET 2020 will be concluded by April 2, 2020.

AP ECET registration has begun on the official portal. The registration process for AP ECET or Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test will be concluded by April 2, 2020. The registration can be completed on the official portal at sche.ap.gov.in/ECET. The entrance examination will be held on April 30. The AP ECET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technolological University, Anantpur, on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education or AP SCHE.

AP ECET 2020: Direct link

Candidates who are willing to register for the AP ECET exam may click on the link here to register for the exam:

AP ECET 2020: How to apply

Complete these formalities on the direct link given above to apply for AP ECET 2020:

Step - 1: Fee Payment

Step - 2: Know Your Payment Status

Step - 3: Fill Application (only after Fee Payment)

Step - 4: Print Application Form (only after Submitting Application Form)

AP ECET 2020: Important dates

Notification of AP ECET - 2020 04-03-2020 (Wednesday) Commencement of Submission of Online application forms 05-03--2020 (Thursday) Last date for submission of online applications without late fee (Rs.550/-) 02-04-2020 (Thursday) Last date for submission of online applications with late fee of Rs. 1000/-(+ Rs.550/- Registration Fee). 09-04-2020 (Thursday) Correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate 13-04-2020 to 15-04-2020 Downloading of Hall-tickets from the website http://www.sche.ap.gov.in/ecet 23-04-2020(Thursday) onwards Date of AP ECET - 2020 Examination 30-04-2020 (Thursday) Time of Examination 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM Declaration of Preliminary Key 01-05-2020 (Friday) Last Date for receiving of objections on Preliminary Key 04-05-2020 (Monday) Declaration of Final Key 11-05-2020 (Monday) Declaration of Results 11-05-2020 (Monday) Rank Cards Downloading 18-05-2020 (Monday)

