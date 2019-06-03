AP EAMCET Result Soon @ Sche.ap.gov.in; Details Here

AP SCHE has not fixed any date for AP EAMCET results, but should be available in due course of time.

APSCHE or Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is expected to release AP EAMCET results anytime soon. AP EAMCET or Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, which is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE, is a state level entrance examinations held for admissions to various undergraduate courses offered in technological institutes across Andhra Pradesh. AP EAMCET result is expected to be released on the official website of the Council, sche.ap.gov.in.

Earlier, the Council had fixed May 27 as the results releasing date of AP EAMCET, however, the results were delayed further, in fact, for the second time.

Though, the official notification for the exam had said that AP EAMCET results would be released on May 1, 2019, AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) had postponed the results declaration and then said the AP EAMCET results will be released tentatively in the third week of May.

Exact date for result declaration was not released then, but a notification published on the official website later fixed the AP EAMCET result date as May 27. That move was to give chance to students from Telangana Board of Intermediate Education or TS BIE who had applied for revaluation of their Intermediate results.

Now also, the AP SCHE has not announced any date specific date for AP EAMCET results, but should be available in due course of time.

AP EAMCET exam was conducted in April between April 20 and April 24, 2019. The Council has already released the answer exam papers and response sheets for the examination.

AP EAMCET is conducted for admission to Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech. (Dairy Technology), B.Tech. (Agr. Engg.), B.Tech. (Food Science and Technology), B.Sc. (Ag)/ B.Sc. (Hort)/ B.V.Sc. & A.H/B.F.Sc and B. Pharmacy, Pharma. D. courses offered by Universities/institutes in Andhra Pradesh. The examination for PCM, PCB, and PCMB groups were conducted on separate days.

