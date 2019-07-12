AP EAMCET Option Entry Soon @ Apeamcet.nic.in. Details Here

AP EAMCET option entry process will begin at apeamcet.nic.in soon.

AP EAMCET counselling 2019: AP EAMCET option entry will begin soon. According to an earlier schedule, the AP EAMCET option entry was set to begin from July 8, however, an update published on the official website of Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, commonly called as EAMCET, apeamcet.nic.in, said the option entry process will begin after July 12.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release a detailed schedule for the AP EAMCET option entry soon.

As per a notice published on the APSCHE website, the counselling schedule was earlier extended to facilitate those students whose ranks have not been received by the council on account of who sought recounting, and/or re-verification of their intermediate marks

"In view of certain ranks which are yet to be received in respect of candidates who sought recounting, re-verification of their Intermediate marks, the ongoing Certificate Verification is extended up to 11.07.2019 and the option entry will commence after 12.07.2019 instead of 08.07.2019," the Council said in a statement.

Option entry process will be done separate days based on the ranks of candidates from AP EAMCET 2019.

All the candidates who have completed verification of certificates and for such of the candidates whose data is verified and data displayed and agreed by the candidates can directly proceed for option entry as per the schedule to be announced by the Council.

After the options entry process, the Council will publish the AP EAMCET allotment results for admissions to various professional undergraduate courses in Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana released the TS EAMCET allotment results recently.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.