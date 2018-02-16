Anna University Results: Here Is How To Check Your Revaluation Results Anna University is expected to release the revaluation results for Under Graduate and Post Graduate exams conducted recently.

Anna University is expected to release the revaluation results for Under Graduate and Post Graduate exams conducted recently. The Anna University has recently released several UG and UG results on its official website. The Anna University revaluation results will be made available at various servers hosted at annauniv.edu. Candidates may login to the official website or else can directly go to the result hosting portal aucoe.annauniv.edu for the result. As it happened earlier, there is a chance that the official results website may not respond when large number of candidates tries to access the results at the same time.Anna University results will be available at various servers of annauniv.edu, like coe1.annauniv.edu / coe2.annauniv.edu / aucoe.annauniv.edu.Anna University had declared the first semester results earlier this month. The university declared several other exam results in December last year.The candidates may check their Anna University revaluation results following these steps:Step One: Go to any of this servers: coe1.annauniv.edu / coe2.annauniv.edu / aucoe.annauniv.eduStep Two: Enter your Registration number (in some cases the candidates will have to enter their date of birth too)Step Three: Submit and check your results.The candidates who are trying to access the Anna University UG and PG revaluation results from the website, annauniv.edu, may click on the results link given on the homepage and then follow the steps given above. If the server of Anna University is not responding, the students are advised to check the results after sometime.Click here for more Education News