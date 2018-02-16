Anna University Results: Here Is How To Check Your Revaluation Results

Anna University results will be available at various servers of annauniv.edu, like coe1.annauniv.edu / coe2.annauniv.edu / aucoe.annauniv.edu.
Anna University had declared the first semester results earlier this month. The university declared several other exam results in December last year.
Anna University Revaluation Results: How to check
The candidates may check their Anna University revaluation results following these steps:
Step One: Go to any of this servers: coe1.annauniv.edu / coe2.annauniv.edu / aucoe.annauniv.edu
Step Two: Enter your Registration number (in some cases the candidates will have to enter their date of birth too)
Step Three: Submit and check your results.
The candidates who are trying to access the Anna University UG and PG revaluation results from the website, annauniv.edu, may click on the results link given on the homepage and then follow the steps given above.
