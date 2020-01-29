Anna University December Exam Results Soon. Details Here

Anna University result will be released at coe1.annauniv.edum, coe2.annauniv.edu and aucoe.annauniv.edu.

Anna University result 2019: Anna University will release the December and January examinations' results soon. According to an official, the Anna University results for the examinations held recently will be released by the end of this week. However, the university official has not specified an exact date for the Anna University result release. The results will be released on the official portals of the Chennai-based University. The Anna University results will be available at coe1.annauniv.edum, coe2.annauniv.edu and aucoe.annauniv.edu.

The University is expected to release Anna University results for both Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses by end of this week.

Anna University Result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check Anna University results:

Step One: Visit the official websites for Anna University results; aucoe.annauniv.edu.

Step Two: Click on the Anna University results link

Step Three: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step Four: Enter the captcha provided there

Step Five: Submit and check your results.

Step Six: Download the result for further reference.

Earlier, some of Anna University exams were postponed in view of the local body elections and festivities happened in the state. The University then released a statement informing the students that exams, scheduled for December 21, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 30 and 31 in various departments and affilliated colleges, were postponed to new dates in January.

The Anna University postponed exams of Undergraduate and Post Graduate students were held in first and second weeks of January.

"It is informed that the Theory Examinations scheduled on the following dates of November/December 2019 Examinations of Anna University pertaining to all Affiliated Colleges for the UG/PG Degree programmes are rescheduled in view of the rural local body elections 2019 and also in view of the impending festivities viz. Christmas and New Year 2020, vide Higher Education (A2) Department," the Anna University statement said then.

Tamil Nadu held local body elections on December 27 and 30.

