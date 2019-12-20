Anna University Exam Postponed. Check New Dates Here

Anna University exam postponed.

Anna University news: Anna University exams have been postponed in view of the local body elections festivities coming up in the state next weeks. The University released a statement informing the students that exams, scheduled for December 21, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 30 and 31 in various departments and affilliated colleges, have been postponed to new dates in January next year. The Anna University postponed exams of Undergraduate and Post Graduate students will be held in first and second weeks of January.

"It is informed that the Theory Examinations scheduled on the following dates of November/December 2019 Examinations of Anna University pertaining to all Affiliated Colleges for the UG/PG Degree programmes are rescheduled in view of the rural local body elections 2019 and also in view of the impending festivities viz. Christmas and New Year 2020, vide Higher Education (A2) Department," the Anna University said in a statement.

Tamil Nadu will hold local body elections on December 27 and 30.

The varsity has today also announced holidays from December 21 to January 1. The University and the affiliated engineering colleges will re-open on January 2, 2020.

Anna University exam postponed: New dates

Anna University exam postponed: Here're new dates

"The Government of Tamilnadu have announced to declare holidays for the students in Universities/Colleges from 21.12.2019 to 01.01.2020 on account of festivals and rural local body election 2019 in 27 Districts in the State," the varsity said in another statement.

"Accordingly, the University has decided to declare holidays from 21.12.2019 to 01.01.2020 to all the students at Departments' Schools) Institutes / Centres in addition to its constituent / affiliated engineering colleges coming under Anna University. The University/Engineering Colleges will re-open on 02.01.2020," the statement said.

Click here for more Education News

