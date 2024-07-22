Anna University Invites Applications For Top Online Master's Degree Programs

Anna University, Chennai, has invited applications for its top master's degree programs - MBA, MCA, and MSc (CS) - available in distance and online modes. The registration process started on July 15 and will close on August 26. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The application fee is Rs 767. The examination for MBA and MCA courses will be held on September 9.

MBA specialisations and electives:

General Management

Technology Management

Marketing Management

Human Resource Management

Financial Services Management

Health Service Management

Operations Management

Eligibility:

MBA:

Bachelor's degree of a minimum of 3 years' duration.

A passing score in the Distance Education Entrance Test (DEET) or TANCET 2024 (MBA) conducted by Anna University.

MCA (2 Years):

Bachelor's in Computer Applications (BCA) or Computer Science and Engineering, or an equivalent degree.

At least 50% marks (45% for reserved categories) in the qualifying examination.

A passing score in the Distance Education Entrance Test (DEET) or TANCET 2024 (MCA) conducted by Anna University.

MSc (CS):

Bachelor's degree of a minimum of 3 years duration with Mathematics/Statistics as a subject at the Higher Secondary or Graduation level.

No entrance test is required.

The Bachelor's degree must be obtained through the 10+2+3/4 years pattern.

The downloaded application, along with relevant certificates, should be submitted to "The Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education, Anna University, Chennai 600025."

Study Centres:

Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Nagercoil, Villupuram.

Study centres will offer contact classes for each program, provided there is a sufficient number of enrolled candidates.