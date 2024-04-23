Anna University Results 2024 For Semester Exams Out, Check Steps To Access

Anna University Semester Exam Results 2024: Earlier the exam was rescheduled due to Cyclone Michaung.

Anna University in Chennai has released the result of the semester examinations conducted in November and December 2023. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website.

Anna University had previously rescheduled the engineering semester exams for both undergraduate (BE/BTech) and postgraduate (ME/MTech) programmes offered by affiliated colleges due to the disruption caused by Cyclone Michaung in late 2023.

The examination, earlier scheduled for December 4 to 7, took place over a more extended period, from December 11 until February 17.

Anna University Results: Steps To Check

Visit the official website of Anna University at coe1.annauniv.edu.

Navigate to the results section on the website.

Find the link related to the program's results.

Enter required details to access results.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check it and download it for future use.

Anna University, founded on September 4, 1978, runs as a unitary university. The institution provides advanced education in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, and Applied Sciences.

The University was set up by bringing together four prestigious technical institutions in Chennai.

College of Engineering (CEG) (Established in 1794)

Alagappa College of Technology (ACT) (Established in 1944)

Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) (Established in 1949)

School of Architecture & Planning (SAP) (Established in 1957)

In addition to advancing research and disseminating its findings, it cultivates collaboration between academia and industry.