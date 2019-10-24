Anna University Releases April, May Exam Ranklist

Anna University ranklist has been released at annauniv.edu.

Anna University has released the ranklist of examinations held in April and May months. The Anna University ranklist has been released on the official website. The ranklists have been released for both Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) students. Candidates may check their ranklists from the website, annauniv.edu.

Anna University ranklist 2019: Check here

Anna University UG ranklist 2019

Anna University PG ranklist 2019

The ranklist details have been provided on the links subject-wise.

Recenltly, amidst the controversy surrounding teaching of Sanskrit texts to Anna University students, the University Vice Chancellor, Mr. MK Surappa had said that the University will amend the rule. The University recently introduced Philosophy as part of the courses on offer for its third semester B.Tech. and M.Tech. students.

The controversy started after certain sections of media reported that the University had made Philosophy compulsory for engineering students. The proposed curriculum included Bhagvad Gita, Upanishads among others.

Opposing the reported move, DMK president M K Stalin sought the intervention of Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the varsity's Chancellor.

"It is condemnable to attempt imposition of Sanskrit by making philosophy compulsory in the syllabus of Anna University's CEG campus," Stalin said in a tweet.

