Anna University Declares UG, PG Revaluation Result

Anna University Revaluation Results: Know How To Check

Anna University has announced revaluation results for UG/ PG exam on the official websites hosted by the varsity. The Anna University revaluation results for exams held in November and December 2018 are available at coe1.annauniv.edum, coe2.annauniv.edu and aucoe.annauniv.edu. Anna University had announced the Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate exam results in January.

Exam Result

Anna University Revaluation Result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check Anna University results:

Step One: Visit the official websites for Anna University results; aucoe.annauniv.edu.

Step Two: Click on the Anna University results link (which are given above).

Step Three: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step Four: Enter the captcha provided there

Step Five: Submit and check your results.

Step Six: Download the result for further reference.

All the UG and PG degree exams which were scheduled on November 15 were conducted on November 22, 2018 and all UG and PG degree exams which were scheduled on November 16, 2018 were held on December 13, 2018.

Click here for more Education News