Anna University Results 2018 Expected Soon; Know How To Check

Anna University result for Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) exams conducted recently will be made available soon at the official website of the varsity. The Anna University results' websites are not responding as we checked last. Anna University results will be available at various servers of annauniv.edu, like coe1.annauniv.edu, coe2.annauniv.edu and aucoe.annauniv.edu. Anna University had declared the first semester results of UG and PG exams held in January on February. Before that, the Anna University had declared other exam results in December last year. Candidates may login to the official website or else can directly go to the result hosting portal aucoe.annauniv.edu for the result once it is out.

As it happened earlier, there is a chance that the official results website may not respond when large number of candidates tries to access the results at the same time.

Anna University Results: How to check

The candidates may check their Anna University results following these steps:



Step One : Go to any of this servers: coe1.annauniv.edu / coe2.annauniv.edu / aucoe.annauniv.edu

Step Two : Click on the results link you are searching for

Step Three : Enter your Registration number (in some cases the candidates will have to enter their date of birth too)

Step Four : Submit and check your results.

The candidates who are trying to access the Anna University UG and PG results from the website, annauniv.edu, may click on the results link given on the homepage and then follow the steps given above.

If the server of Anna University is not responding, the students are advised to check the results after sometime.

