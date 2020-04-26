CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal Appointed School Education Secretary

She is a 1988-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre.

In a major shuffle in the bureaucracy, CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal has been appointed as the Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development. The Secretary (School Education and Literacy), Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India is the Controlling Authority of the Board and appoints the Chairman and other Heads of Departments.

She is a 1988-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Ms Karwal will join the Ministry as its Secretary after two years of being the Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Amit Khare IAS, Secretary Higher Education, has been presently holding the additional charge of the post. The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has also assigned Mr Khare of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on appointment of Ravi Mittal IAS as Secretary Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

In August, 2017 Anita Karwal was appointed as the Chairperson of CBSE, which is one of the biggest school education boards of the country. As the Chairperson, she was the Chief Executive of the Board and was assisted by eight Heads of Departments: the Secretary, Professor & Director (Academics, Research, Training and Innovation), Controller of Examinations, Director (Edusat. & Vocational Education), Director (CTET & JNVST), Director (IT), Regional Directors and Executive Director (JAB).

Prior to joining CBSE, Ms Karwal was posted as Additional Secretary in MHRD.

Under the aegis of Ms Karwal CBSE has conducted three annual board exams for class 10 and 12. She has also managed entrance exam for a year in 2017 before the National Testing Agency was formed.

As CBSE's Chairperson, Ms Karwal had undertaken a number of initiatives for the academic and holistic development of students, one among which was inclusion of mandatory health & physical education programme for the students of class 9 to 12. This initiative was well received and appreciated by many including Sachin Tendulkar.

In the reshuffle announced today by the personnel ministry, Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, whose superannuation is due this month-end, has been given a three month extension in service.

Click here for more Education News