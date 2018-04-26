'Best Birthday Gift': Sachin Tendulkar Tweets On CBSE's New Decision

The cricket icon turned 45 on Tuesday. "Thanks to the board for standing up for sports, health and a brighter future for India's children. #LetsPlay," he tweeted on Wednesday.
One of the best b’day gifts I got this year - the news that #CBSE schools will include a mandatory health & physical education programme for class IX to XII students. Thanks to the Board for standing up for sports, health & a brighter future for 🇮🇳’s children. #LetsPlay 🇮🇳— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 26, 2018
The course will carry 100 marks and practical exams will be held to assess the students on these two subjects.
"The aim of mainstreaming health and physical education is also to enable the students to attain an optimum state of health. Therefore, CBSE aims to provide a focused curriculum for health and physical education imbued with Life Skills in all its affiliated schools," says the board.
Participation in health and physical education will be an important eligibility criterion for class 10, 12 board exams, the board says. "The whole process will be school-based, implemented and evaluated by the school teachers. However, marks/ grades will be submitted online on the CBSE website," clarifies the board on the assessment process.
