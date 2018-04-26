'Best Birthday Gift': Sachin Tendulkar Tweets On CBSE's New Decision

CBSE's decision to include Health and Physical Education courses has received a big thumbs up from Sachin Tendulkar, who tweeted: "'This is one of the best birthday gift of this year."

Education | Written by | Updated: April 26, 2018 16:34 IST
New Delhi:  Schools across the country will soon have compulsory health and physical education classes for students, especially between grades 9 and 12. The move has received a big thumbs up from Sachin Tendulkar, who tweeted: "'This is one of the best birthday gift of this year." The CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education has decided that one period every day will be dedicated to Health and Physical Education, especially Class 9 onwards, in over 19,000 schools in the country.

The cricket icon turned 45 on Tuesday. "Thanks to the board for standing up for sports, health and a brighter future for India's children. #LetsPlay," he tweeted on Wednesday.

 
The course will carry 100 marks and practical exams will be held to assess the students on these two subjects.

"The aim of mainstreaming health and physical education is also to enable the students to attain an optimum state of health. Therefore, CBSE aims to provide a focused curriculum for health and physical education imbued with Life Skills in all its affiliated schools," says the board.

Participation in health and physical education will be an important eligibility criterion for class 10, 12 board exams, the board says. "The whole process will be school-based, implemented and evaluated by the school teachers. However, marks/ grades will be submitted online on the CBSE website," clarifies the board on the assessment process.

The new course, called HPE (Health and Physical Education), will be completely different from the elective course 'Physical Education' offered for classes 11 and 12.

