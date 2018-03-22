CBSE To Introduce Compulsory Health And Physical Education Programme

"CBSE has decided to mainstream Health and Physical Education for classes IX to XII with the aim of holistic development of the child, leading to a well-balanced individual in all walks of life," said a statement from the board.
"The aim of Mainstreaming Health and Physical Education is also to enable the students to attain an optimum state of health. Therefore, CBSE aims to provide a focussed curriculum for Health and Physical Education imbued with Life Skills in all its affiliated schools," the statement added.
Keeping this in view, CBSE has asked schools that while preparing time-table for session 2018-19, one period every day may be reserved for Health and Physical Education especially for class 9 to 12 from session 2018-19 onwards.
It also said the transactional strategies, detailed guidelines and methodology for administering HPE (Health and Physical Education) to students will be available on CBSE website shortly.
There are 19316 schools in India and 211 schools in 25 foreign countries are affiliated with the board.
