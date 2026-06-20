Andhra Pradesh Rolls Out Free Canva Access For All Government School Students

In a landmark step towards transforming public education through technology and creativity, Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in India to enable statewide access to Canva for all government school students, teachers, and education department officials through an official partnership between the School Education Department, Samagra Shiksha, and Canva.

The initiative marks another major milestone in the NDA government's mission to make Andhra Pradesh a national leader in digital learning and future-ready education.

The School Education Department and Samagra Shiksha have entered into a strategic partnership with Canva, the global visual communication and design platform, to provide free access to Canva for Education across government schools in the state.

Through this partnership, students will gain access to tools that enable them to create presentations, projects, infographics, videos, graphics, and other visual learning content, helping them develop essential digital, communication, design-thinking, and problem-solving skills required in the 21st-century economy.

Subject to technical feasibility, Canva will be integrated with the government's flagship LEAP (Learning Excellence in Andhra Pradesh) app, Google Workspace ecosystem, and Chromebooks being deployed in schools. The initiative aims to create a seamless digital learning environment while enhancing classroom engagement and student creativity.

Teachers will receive phased capacity-building support through a Training of Trainers (ToT) model. The programme will also promote the responsible and effective use of artificial intelligence tools in classrooms, enabling educators to leverage emerging technologies while ensuring safe learning environments.

SCERT will develop dedicated Telugu and English template libraries aligned with the state curriculum and Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) goals, making digital content creation more accessible and relevant for students and teachers alike.

The platform incorporates privacy safeguards, role-based permissions, and teacher-controlled AI features to ensure student safety and data protection. The rollout will be implemented across the state in four phases to ensure smooth adoption and capacity building.

HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Shri Nara Lokesh said, "The future belongs to those who can think creatively, communicate effectively and leverage technology with confidence. Through this partnership, Andhra Pradesh is empowering every government school student with access to world-class digital tools that were once available only to a privileged few".

"Our vision is not merely to create technology users but to nurture creators, innovators and global problem-solvers. This initiative is another step towards building a future-ready generation and transforming Andhra Pradesh into India's knowledge and innovation capital," he added.

He further said that the NDA government is committed to providing students with the best opportunities available anywhere in the world and ensuring that government school children are equipped with the skills required for future careers and emerging industries.

The Canva partnership is part of a broader digital transformation strategy being implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Recent initiatives such as the rollout of LEAP, strengthening digital classrooms, expansion of Google Workspace-based learning ecosystems, introduction of AI-enabled learning tools, large-scale teacher training programmes, and deployment of modern digital infrastructure in schools reflect the government's sustained commitment to improving learning outcomes and building high-quality human capital for the future.

Phase-wise Implementation Plan

Phase 1: Statewide onboarding, account provisioning, and integration planning

Phase 2: Training of Trainers (ToT) programme and teacher capacity

building

Phase 3: Classroom adoption, curriculum-aligned content creation, and integration with existing digital learning platforms

Phase 4: Full-scale implementation, monitoring, impact assessment, and continuous enhancement of digital learning outcomes

The initiative is expected to benefit lakhs of students and teachers across Andhra Pradesh and further strengthen the state's position as a frontrunner in technology-enabled education and human resource development.