Andhra Pradesh Inter 2nd Year Result 2026: To Be Out On April 15 At 10:31 AM

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh has announced that the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results for 2026 will be released on April 15 at 10:31 AM. Students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) conducted in March can access their results online through the official website by entering their hall ticket number and required credentials.

This year, the examinations were held from February 23 to March 24, with a total of over 10.57 lakh students registered. Among them, more than 5.31 lakh students appeared for the first-year exams, while over 5.26 lakh students took the second-year exams. The results for both groups will be declared simultaneously.

To ensure smooth access, students can also check their results through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service. By sending a "Hi" message to 9552300009 and following the instructions, they can receive their marks memo directly on their mobile devices, reducing issues caused by heavy website traffic.

The marks memo will include key details such as the student's name, hall ticket number, subject-wise marks, total score, grade, and pass status. Students are advised to carefully verify all information in the provisional marks memo. While this online document can be used for admissions, original certificates will be distributed later through their respective colleges.

Students dissatisfied with their results can apply for recounting by paying Rs 100 per subject, with the process expected to begin later in April. Those who fail to qualify will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations, while improvement exams will be available for students aiming to boost their scores.