Andhra Pradesh ECET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Delayed: Check Revised Schedule

The AP ECET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 has been delayed for engineering and pharmacy aspirants across the state. The result will now be released on July 27 after 6:00 PM, according to the revised counselling schedule. Candidates who completed the registration process and exercised their web options for Phase 1 counselling will be able to check their allotment status once the result is published. The allotment result will be available through the official counselling portal.

How to Check AP ECET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Visit the official AP ECET website at cap.apfcss.in.

Click on the Candidate Login option.

Enter the Username, Password, and the captcha code.

Submit the login details.

The seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the allotment letter for future admission formalities.

AP ECET 2026: Required documents

Candidates who received a seat in AP ECET Counselling must keep the following documents ready for self-reporting and verification:

Seat assignment letter

Evidence of online fee payment

Original mark sheets and certificates

A legitimate identity document

Community certificate, income certificate, and residence certificate (if applicable)

What Should Candidates Do After Seat Allotment?

Candidates who receive a seat in the AP ECET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 should read the instructions mentioned in the allotment letter. They should keep all required documents ready for verification and complete the self-reporting process within the prescribed timeline

Students are also advised to monitor the official counselling website for updates regarding reporting dates, fee payment, and admission procedures.