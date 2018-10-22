AMUSU Election 2018: Schedule Announced, Polling To Be Held On November 3

AMUSU election 2018 will be held on November 3

The Chief Election Officer (CEO) for Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union (AMUSU) elections, Prof Zaheeruddin has announced that polling for AMUSU Office bearers and representatives of University Court will be held on November 3, 2018 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm in respective faculties. Announcing the election schedule for the academic session 2018-19, Prof Zaheeruddin said that display of the voters' list by the respective Deans will be on October 23, 2018 at 10:00 am, while the corrections in the voters list will be allowed by 10:00 am on October 24, 2018.

Notification of the final voters' list will be made on October 24 at around 4:00 pm.

Filing of the nomination papers in the prescribed format at AMUSU Office will take place on October 25, 2018 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and again from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on October 26, 2018 from 6:00 pm onwards.

Withdrawal of nominations by the candidates at AMUSU Office will be allowed on October 27, 2018 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The list of valid candidates will be displayed at the AMUSU Office on October 27, 2018 at about 4:00 pm.

Prof Zaheeruddin also added that the allotment of serial numbers to the valid candidates at AMUSU Office will be done on October 29, 2018 from 10:00 am onwards, while the circulation of the final list of the candidates with their allotted serial numbers will be made the same day at 3:00 pm.

Prof Zaheeruddin further said that the final speech from the Union Hall terrace by the chair candidates will take place on November 1, 2018 from 2:00 pm onwards after which the polling will take place on November 3, 2018 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

He said that the counting of the votes will start from 7:00 pm onwards till the declaration of the results.

Prof Hina Parvez, Chief Election Officer, Women's College Students' Union (WCSU) has also announced the similar schedule for the election of office bearers of the Women's College Students' Union.

All the process for the WCSU elections will be same as mentioned above.

Meanwhile, all the Deans of Faculties and Principals of Colleges have been urged to avoid scheduling sessionals or mid-semester examinations during the period from October 22 to November 3, making it clear that only those students will be entitled to cast their votes who have completed the continuation process by submitting their registration-cum-examination for after paying the required fee.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Celebrates Sir Syed Day

Prof Zaheeruddin also clarified that candidates vying for the AMUSU chairs, will have to deposit a non-refundable Rs 200/- fee to get the nomination form while candidates for cabinet seats or membership of AMU Court will have to deposit Rs 100/- and the original receipt will have to be attached with the nomination forms.

The prescribed nomination form will be available at the office of the CEO from October 21-25, 2018 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, except on October 25 when the forms will be issued from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm only.

Click here for more Education News