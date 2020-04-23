Alternative Academic Calendar for Classes 6-8 Released

The alternative academic calendar for the primary classes were released on April 16.

The alternative academic calendar for classes 6, 7 and 8 has been released today. The calendar has various educational activities to engage students during their stay at home during COVID-19 and has been developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) under the guidance of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Alternative Academic Calendar (English)

Alternative Academic Calendar (Hindi)

This was released by the Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in New Delhi today.

The calendar contains week-wise plan consisting of interesting and challenging activities, with reference to theme/ chapter taken from syllabus or textbook. It maps the themes with the learning outcomes. The purpose of mapping of themes with learning outcomes is to facilitate teachers/ parents to assess the progress in the learning of children and also to go beyond textbooks.

The activities given in the calendar focus on learning outcomes and can thus be achieved through any resource including the textbooks children are using in their state or UT.

This calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological tools and social media tools available for imparting education in fun-filled, interesting ways, which can be used by learner, parents and teachers even while at home. However, it has taken into account, the varying levels of access to such tools-Mobile, Radio, Television, SMS and various social media, the HRD Minister said.

He said that it is a fact that many of us may not have internet facility in the mobile, or may not be able to use different social media tools- such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Google etc., the calendar guides teachers to further guide parents and students through SMS on mobile phones or through voice call. Parents are expected to help elementary stage students to implement this calendar.

The alternative academic calendar for the primary classes was released on April 16.

The HRD Minister said the alternative academic calendar for classes 9-12 will be released soon.

Click here for more Education News