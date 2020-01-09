All India Trade Test (AITT) Revised Schedule Expected Soon

The ITI semester result was declared on January 8.

The All India Trade Test (AITT) under Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) scheduled for January was postponed and the revised exam schedule is expected soon. AITT is conducted by Directorate General of Training (DGT) in Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for various Vocational Training Schemes. AITT under CTS is conducted twice a year for more than 25 lakh candidates.

In a notice released on December 20, the NCVT had announced that the All India Trade Test scheduled for January has been postponed. The reason for the postponement, mentioned in the notice, was the delay in the declaration of the ITI semester result.

The ITI semester result was declared on January 8. Candidates can now expect the revised schedule for AITT CTS soon.

The council is also mulling over roping an exam agency for conducting the computer based test.

Revised program schedule for the same will be issued in due course of time after the declaration of result and the finalization of agency for conducting the computer based test, reads the notice released by NCVT regarding the postponed exam.

It has also asked the officers to prepare question papers for trade practical and engineering drawing subjects as per guidelines and make arrangements for conducting the exam.

It has further directed the Principals of all it is to make arrangement for providing mock test facility in their IT labs to all the trainees eligible to appear in the All India Trade Test. "If required, the IT labs may be opened on weekends also. Trainees can even do mock tests from their mobiles," reads the notice.

