ITI Result Declared. NCVT Website Not Responding

ITI result has been released for the semester exam held in August-September.

Industrial Training Institute (ITI) have released the semester result for the exam held in August-September. The ITI result is available on the official website of National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT). Candidates can either directly go to NCVT portal or else access the link through the website of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MIS).

ITI Result Link

The result portal is not responding right now. "There are too many users currently in system Because of this your session has been terminated. Kindly try after some time," reads a message on the website.

The websites of MIS and NCVT face technical glitches during admission and result time. "Due to heavy rush of users expected during the admission period, some difficulty may be experienced by the users trying to log in during peak time. If so, please attempt to log in after some time," the message on NCVT reads.

Candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry later.

NCVT prescribes standards and curricula for craftsmen training and advises the government on the overall policy and programs. It also conducts All India Trade Tests and awards National Trade Certificates.

