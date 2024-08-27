Delhi ITI Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Steps To Download

Delhi ITI 2024: The Department of Training & Technical Education, Delhi, has released the Delhi ITI 2024 Round 4 seat allotment results. Students who participated in the counselling can download the results by visiting the official website at itidelhi.admissions.nic.in. They are required to enter their login credentials to access the results.

Students can pay the admission fee for Round 4 Delhi ITI counselling until September 1, 2024.

Delhi ITI Round 4 Counselling Result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official website, itidelhiadmissions.nic.in

Click on the link for "Round 4 Counselling Result"

Enter your login ID, password, and captcha code

Check your allotment status

Delhi ITI Round 4 Counselling 2024: Schedule

Freezing of the allotted seat by the candidate and physical verification of original documents at the allotted institute: August 28 and August 30, 2024, until 5pm.

Online submission of admission fee: August 28 to September 1, 2024.

The official notification reads: "Candidates who are allotted a seat in counselling must compulsorily freeze the allotted seat between August 28 and August 30, 2024, by 4.30pm."

Delhi ITI Round 4 Counselling: Documents Required