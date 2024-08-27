Delhi ITI Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Steps To Download

Candidates who are allotted a seat in counselling must compulsorily freeze allotted seat.
Delhi ITI 2024: The Department of Training & Technical Education, Delhi, has released the Delhi ITI 2024 Round 4 seat allotment results. Students who participated in the counselling can download the results by visiting the official website at itidelhi.admissions.nic.in. They are required to enter their login credentials to access the results.
Students can pay the admission fee for Round 4 Delhi ITI counselling until September 1, 2024.
Delhi ITI Round 4 Counselling Result 2024: Steps To Check
- Go to the official website, itidelhiadmissions.nic.in
- Click on the link for "Round 4 Counselling Result"
- Enter your login ID, password, and captcha code
- Check your allotment status
Delhi ITI Round 4 Counselling 2024: Schedule
- Freezing of the allotted seat by the candidate and physical verification of original documents at the allotted institute: August 28 and August 30, 2024, until 5pm.
- Online submission of admission fee: August 28 to September 1, 2024.
The official notification reads: "Candidates who are allotted a seat in counselling must compulsorily freeze the allotted seat between August 28 and August 30, 2024, by 4.30pm."
Delhi ITI Round 4 Counselling: Documents Required
- Copy of the provisional seat allotment letter
- Qualifying certificate
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- Sub-category certificate (if applicable)
- Rural weightage certificate (if applicable)
- Inmate of Delhi Government orphanage certificate (if applicable)
- Any other document (if applicable or requested by the verifying/admitting institute)
- A set of self-attested photocopies of the required documents (to be submitted at the allotted ITI)
- Medical fitness certificate (format available in the prospectus)
- Self-attested prohibition of ragging undertaking (format available in the prospectus)
- Undertaking (format available in the prospectus)
- Self-attested character certificate (format available in the prospectus)
- Aadhar card of the candidate
- Three passport-sized photographs of the candidate