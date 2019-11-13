Noida Administration Orders Closure Of All Schools For Two Days

The DM Noida said the order will be implemented with immediate effect.

The Noida administration has ordered the schools in the district to remain shut on November 14-15 (Thursday and Firday) due to the severe pollution levels in the Delhi NCR region. Brajesh Narain Singh, District Magistrate (DM), Noida, said in a tweet that as per the directions from Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution authority, Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority or EPCA, all government and private schools in Noida will remain shut on both days. The schools in the national capital will also be closed on Thursday and Friday, the Delhi government announced on Wednesday following an order from the EPCA as the air quality hovered close to 'emergency' levels.

The DM Noida said the order will be implemented with immediate effect.

He said in the tweet that air pollution levels in the Delhi NCR region including Noida are at severe-plus levels.

The noxious smog resulting from raging farm fires and unfavourable weather pushed pollution in Delhi-NCR towards the "emergency" zone on Wednesday, prompting authorities to order closure of schools till November 15 - a second time in two weeks.

Air Quality is back to severe. Schools in Noida will remain shut on November 14-15 due to the severe pollution levels in the Delhi NCR region.

The EPCA also extended the restrictions on dirty-fuel based industries in Delhi-NCR, hot mix plants and stone crushers till the morning of November 15, as the MeT department said strong winds are expected from Friday, which will bring down the air pollution levels to the very poor category.

On November 1, the EPCA declared a public health emergency as air pollution neared the emergency levels and the administration ordered closure of schools till November 5.

Delhi's overall air quality index read 456 at 4 pm, up from 425 at 4 pm on Tuesday.

Rohini and Dwarka Sector-8 were the most-polluted areas with an AQI of 494, followed by Nehru Nagar (491) and Jahangirpuri (488).

Faridabad (448), Ghaziabad (481), Greater Noida (472), Gurgaon (445) and Noida (479) also choked on extremely polluted air.

In neighbouring Haryana, Hisar and Bhiwani (470) districts reported the worst air quality, followed by Jind (445), Fatehabad (430), Sirsa (415), Rohtak (412) and Panipat (408).

