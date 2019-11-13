Delhi Air Pollution: Schools In Delhi To Be Closed For Next Two Days Amid High Air Pollution

Schools in Delhi and neighbouring districts have been ordered to remain shut for the next two days due to the spike in the pollution levels. The Environment Pollution Prevention And Control Authority (EPCA) has also asked industries not running on clean fuels to remain closed till Friday.

"Hot mix plants, stone crushers to be closed till morning of November 15, 2019 in all NCR (National Capital Region) districts," the anti-pollution body said in a statement.

"All coal and other fuel based industries, which have not shifted to natural gas or agro-residue (with exception to power-plants) to remain closed in Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Sonepat, Panipat and Bahdurgarh and Bhiwadi till November 15. In Delhi industries, which have not yet shifted to PNG to remain closed till November 15," it added.

"...in addition, keeping in mind the hazardous exposure to children, CPCB Task force gas recommended, which EPCA is directing, that all schools must remain shut for the next two days," it said.

The air quality in the national capital region had deteriorated to the hazardous level after Diwali last month. The Delhi government had shut all schools for four days after a Supreme Court-mandated panel declared a public health emergency. The schools had reopened on November 5 after the air quality improved.

The pollution in Delhi again hit hazardous levels, prompting the Supreme Court to slam the centre on Wednesday.

"In our view, little constructive efforts have been made by the government and other stakeholders to find solution to the problem," a top court bench comprising outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SA Bobde said.

"The whole of north India, NCR is suffering from the issue of air pollution," the court said.

The government told the court that it is exploring technology, including those from Japan, to tackle air pollution.

