AILET Admit Cards To Be Out Today, Check Details To Download

All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024.

The National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi), will release the admit card for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 today (November 24, 2023). Candidates who registered for the entrance exam can visit the official website of the institute to download the admit cards after 6 pm. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 10, 2023.

Steps to download the admit card

Step 1-Login to your AILET Application account

Step 2- Click on download admit card button

The exam is conducted for admission to BA LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programmes for the academic year 2024-25 at National Law University Delhi.

Candidates who qualified for class 12 with 45 per cent marks are eligible to apply for BA LLB. Candidates appearing for the class 12 exam in 2024 are also eligible to register for the exam.

To apply for LLM one year programme, candidates having LLB or an equivalent law degree with 50 per cent marks are eligible to apply. Candidates appearing for the final year LLB annual examination in 2024 are also eligible to apply.

To apply for PhD in Law, candidates will be required to have a degree in LLM or equivalent law degree with 55 per cent.

The AILET is conducted only once for admission to BA LLB, LLM, PhD programmes each academic year. The exam is held for admission to law programmes at NLU Delhi.

The National Law University Delhi was established in 2008 by Act No 1 of 2008 of Delhi. It is a premier Law University in the capital city of India.