All India Law Entrance Test 2026 Result Declared, Download Directly Here

AILET 2026 Result: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has released the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 result today, December 18, 2025. The examination was held on December 14 for admission to B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) and LL.M. Programmes. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Along with the result, final answer key has been released.

Download Link - "AILET 2026 Result Download Link"

AILET 2026 Result Highlights

AILET 2026 Exam: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Login with your username and password and click on "Login".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

The examination was conducted in 47 Test Centres in 36 cities.

NLU AILET 2026 Exam: Result Highlights

The number of female candidates who appeared for the AILET 2026 exam were recorded higher than the male candidates for both programmes. For admission to B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), 13,537 female candidates appeared, while 8994 male candidates appeared. The number of candidates for LL.M. programmes stood at 1,681 females and 1,105 males.