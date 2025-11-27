National Law University AILET Exam 2025: Admit Card Out, Download Here

NLU AILET Admit Card 2025: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has released the admit card for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026. The AILET 2026 examination will be held on December 14, 2025- from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates can check and download the admit card on the official website of the university - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The admit cards will be available for download till 1:30 pm of the exam day.

NLU AILET Admit Card 2025: How To Download AILET Admit Card?

Visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Enter your username and password and Login to your AILET Application Account.

Click on the "Download Admit Card" button.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Save and download it for taking it to the exam centre.

The AILET is held for admission to Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes offered by the National Law University Delhi.

Candidates are advised to adhere to the official website for regular updates regarding the examination.