AILET 2025: Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply

AILET 2025 Registration: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has opened the online registration window for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025. Aspirants aiming to secure admission in the university's BA LL.B (Hons.), LL.M, and Ph.D. in Law programmes can now apply via the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The registration process commenced on August 7, 2025, and will continue until November 10, 2025. The entrance exam will be held in offline (pen-and-paper) mode on December 14, 2025, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

AILET 2025: Eligibility

AILET is the admission test for NLU Delhi's law courses at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels.

How to Apply for AILET 2025

Candidates can register online by following these steps:

Step 1. Visit nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Step 2. Click on 'AILET 2026 Registration'

Step 3. Register using a valid email ID and mobile number

Step 4. Fill in personal, academic, and contact details

Step 5. Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature, and other required documents

Step 6. Pay the application fee

Step 7. Submit and download the confirmation page

Click here for the direct registration link for AILET 2025

Application Fee Details

For General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates, the fee is Rs 3,500, while Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates are required to pay Rs 1,500. However, SC/ST candidates who are below the poverty line are exempted from paying the application fee entirely.

The fee must be paid online during the application process through the official portal.