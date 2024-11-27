AILET 2025: Admit Cards To Be Out For Law Entrance Test, Check Steps To Download

The National Law University, Delhi has released the admit cards for the All India Law Entrance Test - 2025 (AILET 2025). Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the AILET to download the admit cards. Applicants will be required to enter their login credentials to access the cards.



Steps to download the admit card/hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the University website: https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Step 2: Log in to your AILET application account.

Step 3: Click on the download admit card button.



The exam will be conducted for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD law courses on December 8, 2024.



The official notification by the NLU, Delhi reads, "The National Law University Delhi will conduct the All India Law Entrance Test - 2025 (AILET 2025) for admissions to the BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programmes for the academic year 2025-26 on December 8, 2024 (Sunday), from 2 pm to 4 pm in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates who have successfully registered for AILET 2025 can download their admit cards/hall tickets from the AILET 2025 application portal from 8 pm onwards on November 26, 2024."



NLU Delhi earlier notified aspirants that test centres may not be established in four cities for AILET 2025 exam. Exam centres will not be established in Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Kota, Shimla and Siliguri as the number of the candidates at these test city is less than 100. Candidates who have selected any of these cities as their first preference were required to update their test city preferences for AILET 2025.



AILET 2025 will be conducted at the following cities:

Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.