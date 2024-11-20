AILET 2025 Admit Cards To Be Out On November 28

The National Law University, Delhi has closed the registration process for All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2025) exam. Candidates who have registered for the course, will be able to access the admit cards on November 28, 2024 by visiting the official website of the institute. The exam will be held on December 8, 2024. The entrance exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD law courses.



NLU Delhi earlier notified aspirants that test centres may not be established in four cities for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2025) exam. Exam centres will not be established in Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Kota, Shimla and Siliguri as the number of the candidates at these test city is less than 100.



Candidates who have selected any of these cities as their first preference were required to update their test city preferences for AILET 2025.



AILET 2025 will be conducted at the following cities:

Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.



Eligibility

Candidates who have qualified Senior Secondary School examination (10+2 system) or an equivalent examination with 45 per cent marks are eligible for undergraduate exam. Candidates appearing for class 12 annual examination in 2025 can also apply.



Candidates having a degree in LLB or an equivalent law degree with 55 per cent marks are eligible for postgraduate entrance exam. Candidates appearing for the final year LLB annual examination in 2025 can also apply.



Aspirants with Bachelor's degree and master's degree in relevant Social Sciences or humanities with 55 per cent marks can apply for the PhD course.